Special diesel joyride between Darjeeling and Ghum

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced that it will run a special Diesel Joyride service between Darjeeling and Ghum from Thursday to 30 June 30. This service will operate daily in order to accommodate a higher number of passengers during the busy summer season on the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR).

The train, numbered 02550, will depart from Darjeeling at 3.30pm and arrive in Ghum at 4.15pm. On its return journey, it will leave Ghum at 4.35pm and arrive back in Darjeeling at 5.05pm. The train will consist of three first class chair car coaches with a total of 89 seats.

The schedule and stops for these trains can be found on the IRCTC website and will also be announced on NF Railway’s social media platforms. Passengers are advised to confirm these details before beginning their journey, NFR officials said.

