Special 78th I-Day parade

As a part of celebration of India’s Independence, the 78th special colourful Independence Day was observed at Kidderpore Dock premises of SMP, Kolkata. Rathendra Raman, chairman, SMP, Kolkata unfurled the Tricolour at Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) barrack of SMP. Rathendra Raman, chairman, SMP inspected the columns and took the salute at the colourful parade by CISF. In this special multi-faceted colourful programme, CISF, Port Security Organisation (PSO) and Port Fire Service of SMP, Kolkata also joined. On this significant occasion, Chairman, SMP appreciated the commendable service rendered by the jawans of CISF.

Raman further stated that CISF jawans are rendering yeoman’s service to the vigilance and protection of voluminous cargoes of crores of rupees within the port area. This has been instrumental in reducing the pilferage in the port and boosting the morale of workers of SMP, Kolkata and, above all, in increasing the confidence of the Port Users.

With a note of confidence, Mr Raman, chairman, SMP, said that, due to the multi-dimensional development programmes of SMP, Kolkata and with the help of CISF jawans, PSO and fire brigade staff, active cooperation from the port users, and, above all, because of hard work done by the port and dock workers of SMP, Kolkata, this year, SMP, Kolkata will be able to handle more than 67 million tonnes of traffic despite inherent problem of only riverine port in the country.

