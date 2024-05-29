Small traders protest SMC’s project

A group of small vendors located on Station Feeder Road in Siliguri showed their dissatisfaction today regarding the decision made by Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) to establish a street food corner.

In protest, they closed their businesses after the SMC began installing structures for food stalls in front of their establishments.

This comes after the SMC announced plans to widen Station Feeder Road and evict vendors from both sides of the road. A few months ago, mayor Goutam Deb made this decision and earmarked a specific location for the street food vendors as per PWD Roads’ instructions.

The upset vendors have joined forces to oppose this decision and prevent the SMC from implementing their plans. They fear significant financial loss due to the obstruction of their storefronts once the street food corner is set up.

The mayor had previously assured them that their business would not be affected by this development. However, they plan to discuss this matter with him and prevent the SMC from blocking their storefronts.

In response, mayor Goutam Deb stated that they are currently in the process of establishing a street food corner in a specific area designated by PWD, but nothing has been finalized yet.

He also mentioned that no complaints have been lodged against this project and reassured that it would not impact the small traders’ businesses.

It is worth noting that street food is immensely popular among people, and there is a significant gathering every evening at these locations.

Recently, some restaurants have also started offering street food items to expand their business.