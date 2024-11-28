Siliguri surgeon wins best medical teacher award

The medical fraternity in Bengal has a reason to celebrate, as senior surgeon Dr Kaushik Bhattacharya from Siliguri has been selected for the prestigious National Best Medical Teacher Award for the second consecutive year.

The award, conferred by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), will be formally presented during the IMA’s national conference in Hyderabad next month.

Dr Bhattacharya, an associate professor in the department of surgery at Mata Gujri Memorial Medical College, Kishanganj, Bihar, has also achieved international acclaim. Recently, he was named the International Surgical Ambassador of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, making him the first doctor from north Bengal to receive this global recognition.

Advertisement

With over 200 publications in reputed medical journals, Dr Bhattacharya is a distinguished academician and clinician. He has delivered numerous lectures and national orations, including the upcoming Ramesh Nigam Memorial Oration at the All India Surgeons Conference in Agra.

In addition to his academic accomplishments, Dr Bhattacharya has been honoured with the Director General Border Security Force Commendation Roll three times and the Director General Sashastra Seema Bal Commendation Roll once for his service with the combined armed police forces.

The 56-year-old surgeon, who serves on the editorial boards of several surgical journals, has dedicated this award to his mother and wife, Dr Neela Bhattacharya. Dr Clare McNaught, vice-president of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, personally congratulated him on this achievement, further highlighting his remarkable contributions to the medical field.