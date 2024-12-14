456 young officers commissioned to Indian Army, 35 to friendly nations

The Indian Army got 456 new young officers on Saturday, who displayed magnificent marching skills during the Passing Out Parade at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun. Apart from this, 35 officers from 13 friendly nations also graduated from the IMA. The parade, held at the Drill Square of the historic Chetwood Building, was reviewed by Nepal Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel.

Addressing the parade, reviewing officer General Sigdel thanked his counterpart, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, for inviting him to review the IMA Passing Out Parade. As the Honorary General of the Indian Army, a position held through the traditional Indo-Nepal military ties, General Sigdel said that the opportunity to review the parade was especially meaningful to him. He noted that more than 200 cadets from Nepal had graduated through the same Drill Square and attained very high ranks, including four Chiefs of the Nepal Army.

Addressing the passing out IMA cadets, General Sidgel quoted renowned political and defence strategist Chanakya, saying, “Ancient strategist Chanakya, way back in the 4th Century BC, said, ‘Your Karma decides your future.’ Hence, trust that you will progress by the merit of your actions, rather than your credentials.’ He further encouraged the cadets, stating, “You are the future of the great forces and the warriors of tomorrow,” and urged them to dedicate themselves to the service of the nation. He concluded, “You are just a step away from the historic and magnificent moment of your commissioning into the most elite forces.”

General Sidgel mentioned that thirty-seven years ago, he too had experienced the same elation and satisfaction being felt by the passing out cadets of the day. General Sidgel is also an alumnus of IMA Dehradun.

Significantly, the Indian Military Academy has the distinction of commissioning 66,119 young military officers for the Indian Army and the armed forces of friendly nations. The IMA has given as many as 2,988 officers to friendly nations.

Earlier, the passing-out officer cadets displayed inspiring enthusiasm and zeal, marching excellently to the tunes of ‘Sare Jahan Se Achha’ and ‘Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja’, with pride and élan reflecting in each step.

In view of the IMA Passing Out Parade, security arrangements were tightened by the police around the academy. The entire area, especially the national highway passing between the north and south campuses, was declared a zero zone till the afternoon. Routes were diverted due to the sensitivity and general threat perception surrounding the IMA Passing Out Parade.