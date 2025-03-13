IMA teaches students ways to make organic colours

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Serampore unit in an awareness programme on safety measures during Holi, has completely prohibited the use of chemical toxic colours and encouraged the use of organic colours.

The Paschim Banga Vigyan Manch district unit has come forward to teach school students the method of preparation of organic colours from flowers and vegetables.

The Serampore IMA branch president, Dr Pradeep Das, while speaking in a public awareness programme, warned against the use of chemical colours available in the market. He said most of the colours available in the open market are prepared with highly toxic chemicals such as Copper Sulphate, Lead, and Mercurous iodide, which are very harmful for the skin and eyes, causing skin allergies, loss of sight, and in some cases, blindness. The toxic colours can even have harmful effects on the liver, stomach, brain, and kidneys. Hence, the use of organic colours, prepared from flowers and vegetables are much safer.

At the awareness programme school and college students are being taught preparing organic colours from marigold, palash flowers, beetroot, and spinach leaves.

Spokesperson of the vigyan manch Chandan Debnath said some of the common vegetables and flowers used to prepare dry Holi colours are quite safe and have no side effects.

Some of the social welfare organisations have decided to use white abir (dry Holi colour) to send out the message of safety and peace.