IMA will be taught in Uttarakhand schools as mandatory syllabus

Uttarakhand government will incorporate study of Indian Military Academy(IMA), country’s premiere military training institute, in the syllabus for its schools.

A new education curriculum framework prepared by the State Council of Research and Training(SCERT) made it mandatory for including IMA as a part of the school education and suggested state government to schedule school Student visits to the renowned scientific and research institutions situated in the state.

Advertisement

The government school students of Uttarakhand will study Dehradun based one of the oldest military training institute of the country, Indian Military Academy (IMA), as a part of their syllabus.

Advertisement

This has been recommended in the draft of the State Curriculum Framework (SCF) prepared recently by the State Council of Research and Training (SCERT). SCERT recommendation that will be sent to the state government for implementation, suggested that information as to the country’s prestigious Indian Military Academy must be included in the syllabus of the school education.

According to the draft study about IMA will instill a sense of patriotism and help them understand the evolution of modern military training system in the country. SCF draft claimed that inclusion of IMA in school education syllabus will develop a respect for the Indian military and its traditions among the students.

Not only this students in the state will be to learn about the valour, sacrifices and gallantry actions of the Indian army officials at an early stage of their life.

SCERT’s SCF draft also said that apart from incorporating IMA in school education and contributions of Indian scientists, government school students must also be taught about the published research and survey works of the scientists from within Uttarakhand.

The newly prepared SCF emphasised upon that state government must make good use of presence of prestigious scientific research institutes like Arya Bhatt Observaatory and Research Institute Nainital, Wildlife Institute of Indian Dehradun(WII), Indian Institute of Petroleum(IIP) Dehradun, Herbal Research Institute Gopeshwar, Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Forest Research Institute(FRI), Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Mukteshwar, IIT Roorkee for imparting quality education to its students. SCF draft also suggested educational tour programs for its students to these institutes.

This is the second important step taken by SCERT after increasing the number of subjects to be taught in 10th standard board classes of the government schools. As per SCF now 10 th class students of Uttarakhand State Education Board (USEB) will have to study 10 subjects instead of current practice of five subjects.