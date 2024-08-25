Siliguri MLA’s call for non-cooperation against state govt

Siliguri MLA Dr Sankar Ghosh, who also serves as the chief whip of the Opposition in the state assembly, today urged the state BJP president Dr Sukanta Majumdar and the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari to launch a ‘non-cooperation movement’ against Mamata Banerjee’s rule in West Bengal.

Dr Ghosh drew parallels to the historic non-cooperation movement against British rule, emphasising the support from freedom-loving people.

Dr Ghosh believes it is high time for such a movement, as millions of people have spontaneously taken to the streets, demanding justice for the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College.

He pointed out the widespread calls for chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s resignation after her failure to protect a female trainee doctor in a state-run medical institution.

Speaking to reporters, Dr Ghosh explained why his party, alongside millions of citizens, is demanding justice and the chief minister’s resignation.

“I personally appeal to the state party president and the Leader of Opposition to make a decision on this matter. I believe that a non-cooperation movement against the chief minister and her government is necessary in the present situation,” Dr Ghosh stated.

He further emphasised that a proper investigation and justice for the victim are impossible unless Mamata Banerjee steps down from her position.

“Justice for this case can never be fully achieved without the resignation of the chief minister. She has attempted to cover up this crime and will continue to use her machinery to obstruct the CBI investigation, protecting the true culprits involved in this heinous crime,” he added.

Dr Ghosh praised the spontaneous movements and courageous protests by the people, urging them to continue raising their voices against the CM’s alleged role in tampering with evidence at R G Kar Medical College, with the assistance of the police, certain doctors, and her trusted associates.

During the press interaction, Dr Ghosh claimed, “The chief minister, Kolkata Police commissioner and the director general of police, along with others, have been relentlessly working to alter the crime scene, expedite the post-mortem and cremation, and destroy evidence from the moment the incident occurred until the investigation was handed over to the CBI.”

“When the Supreme Court exposed various loopholes and discrepancies in the state’s and police’s narrative, the state government engaged 21 highly paid lawyers to cover up for their failures and incompetence. This premeditated attempt to shield those involved in this murder is evident,” Dr Ghosh added.

Dr Ghosh asserted that from government employees to common citizens, everyone needs to participate in this movement to expose the true face of this government.