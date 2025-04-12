BJP trains guns on TMC in Malda after Mothabari violence

The Bharatiya Janata Party leadership on Friday launched a multi-pronged campaign in Malda against the ruling Trinamul Congress, focusing on issues ranging from communal unrest to corruption.

In a show of strength, senior BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari visited different parts of the district, including the tension-hit Mothabari, where communal clashes erupted a few weeks ago.

Advertisement

While Mr Ghosh interacted with locals over tea in English Bazaar town as part of the party’s ‘chai pe charcha’ programme, Mr Adhikari, with permission from the high court, visited four affected villages in Mothabari — Chourangi, Pal Para, Haldar Para and another.

Advertisement

Interestingly, the political drama in Malda was further fuelled on Friday morning when posters appeared across English Bazaar town seeking information about the local BJP MLA, Shreerupa Mitra Chowdhury. Despite the posters, Ms Chowdhury was present — she welcomed Dilip Ghosh earlier in the day and later accompanied Suvendu Adhikari during his visit to Mothabari. She also joined hands with Mr Ghosh during the BJP-organised ‘March to Malda DM office’, which witnessed heavy police deployment to maintain law and order.

Speaking to reporters, Suvendu Adhikari said: “Following the orders of the Calcutta High Court, I visited various areas of Mothabari today, including Chourangi, Pal Para, and Haldar Para. I met with the Hindu families who were attacked by the jihadists and spoke to each of them individually. The atrocities have been horrific — around 86 families have been affected. Women and mothers were assaulted, some had their limbs broken, and shops and homes were looted. I provided some financial assistance and assured them of full support in every possible way.”

Addressing the affected residents, Mr Adhikari urged: “Stay strong, stay united, and have faith in the law. We will take care of the rest.”

However, Mothabari MLA and state minister Sabina Yeasmin lashed out at Mr Adhikari, saying: “He has come to set Mothabari on fire once again. This is nothing but political drama. He has distributed only a small part of the huge sums of money he has collected. The police have already taken control of the affected areas.”

During his tea session with locals, Dilip Ghosh also took aim at the ruling party, saying, “The amended Wakf Bill is meant to assist poor Muslims. TMC is opposing it because some of its top Muslim leaders have illegally grabbed Wakf land, built apartments, malls, and brick kilns, and are living lavishly. This Bill will genuinely benefit the poor.”

He added: “If you vote for TMC to get Rs 500 from Lakshmir Bhandar, your children won’t have access to proper education or jobs, and women won’t feel safe in Bengal. Law and order problems and communal riots are inevitable under TMC’s rule.”

Highlighting the plight of unemployed teachers caught in the recruitment scam, Mr Ghosh remarked: “It’s the chief minister’s responsibility to identify the 18,000 genuine and eligible teachers. If she does that, the remaining 8,000 tainted teachers will start protesting at Kalighat, demanding the return of the money taken by agents for TMC leaders.”

“Just like Hasina’s house was looted, Didi’s house will be looted too,” Mr Ghosh added.