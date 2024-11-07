Signal upgrade of Howrah-Burdwan chord line to cut short travel time

Passengers travelling to destinations like Bankura would now be able to save time and enjoy shorter journeys soon. A major signal upgradation on Masagram-Shaktigarh section of Howrah-Burdwan chord line, scheduled to start next week, is expected to cut short journeys to Bankura and Purulia by a distance of around 40 kilometers bringing relief to the passengers availing this route.

Even though passenger services between Masagram-Bankura were started in April 2013, there was direct connectivity with Howrah-Burdwan chord line section. A journey to Bankura via Kharagpur would cover a distance of around 230 km and to Purulia would be of around 322 km from Howrah. The completion of the signal upgrade would enable shorter journeys by facilitating a direct connectivity with Howrah-Barddhaman chord line section, according to the Eastern Railway.

The upgrade is also likely to open connectivity of Masagram station in Howrah–Burdwan chord line section with the adjacent Mustaphachak station of South Eastern Railway route establishing direct link of Eastern Railway stations with Bankura via- Masagram-Mustaphachak-Gopinathpur-Indas-Beliatore route. The work is expected to increase the sectional capacity of Howrah-Burdwan chord as the new electronic interlocking at Masagram with automatic signalling system would facilitate running of more trains. As a result, the upgrade is anticipated to create provision for running trains to Bankura and then to Bishnupur through Eastern Railway route via Masagram, opening new avenues for tourism, facilitating movement of merchandise, industrial input and output, paving the path of economic development in the region.

Advertisement

As informed by the Eastern Railway, the installation of automatic signaling from Masagram to Saktigarh covering around 11.5 route kilometer is to be done while a yard remodeling of Masagram station for direct connectivity of Masagram-Bankura section with Howrah-Masagram Section would also be carried out. In addition, the non-interlocking work would start from 9 am on 14 November till 9 pm of 17 November for execution of both the works. With the completion of the last leg of Auto Signaling work, the entire section of Howrah-Saktigarh would become automatic signaling territory to ease congestion of the existing line. For carrying out the works, the ER has also announced cancellation of mail/express and local EMUs during the upgradation period. Apart from eight mail express trains being cancelled each in the up and down directions, the zonal railway has also decided to cancel 11 local EMUs in the chord line and 15 in the main line on 14 and 15 November in the up direction.

On 16 November, 15 trains in the chord line and 18 trains in the main line were to be cancelled while on 17 November 14 trains in the chord line and 18 trains in the main line would be cancelled. Similar cancellations have been decided by the ER in the down direction during the period.