Serampore Girls’ College hosts inter-college sports

Serampore Girls’ College hosted a three-day district-level inter-college state sports and games championship for Hooghly district under the jurisdiction of the department of higher education. The events were held at Baidyabati BS Park and Serampore Stadium in the first week of this month.

The sports meet was inaugurated by Dr Sudipto Roy, the MLA of Serampore and president of the governing body of Serampore Girls’ College.

Both male and female students from 19 colleges across Hooghly participated in the event. The competitions included football for men, kho-kho for women, and 10 athletic events for men and women separately. The best football and kho-kho teams, along with the first and second position holders in athletics, are eligible to participate in the state-level sports championship.

This event provided a great opportunity for college students to showcase their proficiency and skills in sports.

Serampore MLA Dr Sudipto Roy expressed concern about the current generation of students, who are either glued to their smartphones or rushing from one tuition teacher to another, which lets them lose interest in games.

Dr Sudipto Roy also emphasised that consuming food supplements and health drinks is of no use if one is not in the habit of regular exercise. He stated that promoting sports and games in educational institutions not only contributes to a healthy mind and body but also teaches discipline, patience, and fosters an attitude of healthy competition.