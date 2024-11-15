Internationally renowned scholar in Indian philosophy Professor Arindam Chakrabarti will speak at a seminar on Spirituality Aesthetics and Love Eternal at the Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Culture, Gol Park on Saturday.

The seminar will be inaugurated by Swami Suparnanandaji, secretary of the Institute in the Vivekananda Hall at 3pm.

Professor Chakrabarti is now a visiting professor at Ashoka University.

The seminar will be organised by SNB Foundation. It will be held in the memory of Acharya Saumyendranath Brahmachari. A brilliant student of IIT Kharagpur Brahmachari ji left his householder life and devoted his entire life propagating the message of his guru Nagendra Nath Brahmachari ji, Indian value system and Indian philosophy.

The other speakers at the seminar are Kalamandalam Piyal Bhattacharya, a Sangeet Natak awardee, and Joydeep Maharaj, spiritual head, Maramia Spiritual Society, Azimgunj. The coordinator of the seminar will be Professor Sanjay Mukherjee of IIM, Shillong. Professor Chakrabarti will speak on Isha Upanishad O Tin Purusher Rahashya.