Kamarpukur sada bonde awarded GI tag

Swami Lokattaranda Maharaj, the adhyaksha of Kamarpukur Ramakrishna Mission and Math, expressed his delight upon learning that Sada Bonde, a sweet originating in Kamarpukur, has received the prestigious Certificate of Registration of Geographical Indication under Section 16(2).

A GI (Geographical Indication) tag for food identifies products originating from a specific location that possess qualities and characteristics intrinsically linked to that origin. It is a form of intellectual property protection.

Swami Lokattaranda Maharaj recalled that both Sri Ramakrishna Paramhansa Dev and Sarada Ma were extremely fond of sada bonde. Sarada Ma would often carry it with her to Jayrambati. Since then, sada bonde has remained the main item of prasad at both Kamarpukur and Jairambati. The sweet symbolises the centuries-old cultural heritage of these places.

Local sweet shop owners, including Mohan Modak and Santinath Modak, said that the tradition of making sada bonde has been passed down through generations. “It carries the blessings of Sri Ramakrishna Paramhansa and Ma Sarada,” they said, adding, “The rare honour of receiving a GI tag adds yet another feather to the cap of the world-renowned Kamarpukur sada bonde.”

The main ingredients used for the sweet are chhena (a curdled milk product), ghee, and sugar. Its white texture, delicate flavour, and balanced sweetness give it a marvellous taste. Great emphasis is placed on the purity of ingredients, cleanliness, and hygiene throughout the production process.

Currently, sada bonde is sold at Rs 140 per kg. It is expected that the GI tag certification will further boost its popularity and sales—potentially increasing its price as well.

The primary purpose of the GI tag is to protect the authenticity of traditional goods and promote regional heritage, ensuring consumers receive genuine products from specific regions known for their unique qualities.