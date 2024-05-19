Seminar on food industry at St Xavier’s College

The Department of Microbiology at North Bengal St. Xavier’s College organised a two-day national seminar on “Food, Industry, and Environmental Microbiology” from 17 May. The seminar brought together experts, researchers, and students to discuss recent developments and future prospects in the field of microbiology. The opening ceremony was officiated by Fr. Dr. Lalit P Tirkey and featured resource persons who emphasised the importance of interdisciplinary research and collaboration in addressing global challenges related to food safety, industrial applications, and environmental sustainability.

Dr. Bipransh Kumar Tiwary, the organising secretary and Head of the Department, highlighted the seminar’s goal to promote knowledge sharing and skill development among young microbiologists. He also mentioned the department’s commitment to providing students with a comprehensive understanding of the subject beyond traditional syllabi. During the event, Professor Keshab Chandra Mondal from Vidyasagar University spoke about Traditional Fermented food and its significance, while lectures on various fields of microbiology were delivered by Dr Nagendra Thakur from Sikkim University, Dr Pradeep Kumar Das Mohapatra, and Dr Saswati Parua Mondal.

Attendees also had the opportunity to interact with Professor Aiyagari Ramesh from IIT Guwahati during interactive sessions that facilitated productive discussions on research opportunities and jobs in microbiology across different sectors. The seminar was wellreceived by attendees for its focus on current issues and practical applications of microbiology in various sectors. Dr. Tiwary reiterated the department’s vision to become a leading centre for microbiological research and education in North Bengal. The valedictory session marked the conclusion of the seminar where participants received certificates while exceptional contributions were recognised with awards.

Advertisement