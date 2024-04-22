Seminar discusses agriskills enhancement

The Department of Agriculture at Brainware University hosted a one-day National seminar on 20 April. The topic of the national seminar was “Agriskills towards Nutritional Security and Sustainability”. Notable guests at the seminar included Prof. (Dr.) Dharani Dhar Patra (former VC, BCKV), Prof. (Dr.) Pranab Hazra (former Dean, PG Studies, BCKV), Prof. (Dr.) Subhra Mukherjee (former Associate Dean, BCKV) and Dr. Asish Ghosh (Executive Director, Bharat Nursery Pvt. Ltd.).

The event commenced with a lamp-lighting ceremony by the esteemed guests followed by the Saraswati Vandana. Prof. (Dr.) Dharani Dhar Patra shed light on sustainable agriculture and food security amidst recent climate changes. Prof. (Dr.) Pranab Hazra stressed sustainability through scientific AgriEducation in Indian agriculture. Prof. (Dr.) Subhra Mukherjee provided insights into nutrient biofortification as a powerful tool against hidden hunger and Dr. Asish Ghosh discussed agri-seed business start-ups for rural development. Interactive sessions followed each lecture and the seminar concluded with poster presentations by participants.

