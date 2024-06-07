Safdarjung HospitalSafdarjung Hospital holds seminar on Integrating Yoga into Medical Practice

A seminar was held here bringing together distinguished experts from the fields of yoga, healthcare, and research to explore the multifaceted benefits of incorporating yoga into medical practices.

The seminar on ‘Integrating Yoga into Medical Practice to Enhance Well-Being of Patients and Healthcare Providers’ was organised by the Yoga and Naturopathy OPD and Lifestyle Intervention Centre at the Safdarjung Hospital, under the Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy (CCRYN), Ministry of AYUSH.

The event was attended by around 85 medical professionals from Safdarjung Hospital, including Dr Jayanthi Mani Additional Medical Superintendent, allopathy doctors, residents, nursing staff, healthcare administrators, and doctors from the AYUSH department.

The seminar discussed evidence-based insights into the physiological and psychological benefits of yoga, presented by Dr Ragavendra Rao, Director of CCRYN.

The event also discussed collaborative research opportunities between researchers and practitioners to further validate and expand the use of yoga in medical settings.

A practical session on ‘Healthy Lifestyle Practices and Yoga for Healthcare Professionals’, highlighting the importance of yoga for reducing burnout and improving mental health among healthcare providers was taken by Dr Athiray KR.

Among others, there was the introduction of the ‘Y-Break’ initiative, a short, guided yoga session designed for the workplace by the Ministry of AYUSH, to promote mental and physical health among employees.