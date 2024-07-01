Seminar held on traditional monastic mask dance of Ladakh

A seminar on the traditional Monastic Mask Dance of Ladakh and its origin was organised by the Cultural Academy in the Hemis monastery to highlight the rich culture of the cold desert region.

The seminar was attended by monks from different monasteries of Ladakh and presentations were given by 10 monasteries on the significance of mask dance. The monasteries that gave the presentations were Sakti monastery, Chemdey monastery, Hemis monastery, Thiksey monastery, Matho monastery, Lamayuru monastery, Likir monastery, Phyang monastery, Korzok monastery and Wanla monastery.

The mask dances of Ladakh, known as Cham, unfolds the victory of good over evil. The Cham is a fascinating and lively display of religious devotion performed in various monasteries across Ladakh during the important festivals during which the dance takes the centre stage.

Executive Counsellor, Stanzin Chosphel, Chief Guest on the occasion, emphasised that seminars such as this should also include the youth so that they can understand the rich cultural importance of Ladakh.

He urged the monasteries to provide a list of Thangkas that need restoration as LAHDC, Leh will be working towards restoring the culturally important Thangkas of the monasteries of Ladakh.

Highlighting the importance of the seminar, President, Gonpa Association, Gyen Angdu said that there are different mask dances in different monasteries and the seminar will give an opportunity for the monks to learn about them.

Deputy Secretary, Ladakh Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, Leh, Tsewang Paljor said that organising this seminar is a celebratory occasion for all of us and this seminar should be organised every year.

He also talked about how the monasteries in Ladakh are a culturally rich source of learning centers and the fact that learned monks from different monasteries have gathered here today to share their knowledge is truly an achievement for all of us.