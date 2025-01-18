Sebaashray help: 9-yr-old to undergo open-heart surgery

A nine-year-old boy Altaf Hosen Ghorami, who was detected with heart ailment by the doctors at a Sebaashray camp in Diamond Harbour is all set to undergo a 12-hour open-heart surgery tomorrow at Jagannath Gupta institute of Medical Sciences.

The doctors found that Altaf has a hole in the heart (cyanotic heart disease) which has been a major problem for him over the years.

Advertisement

The matter was reported to Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamul Congress MP from Diamond Harbour and party’s national general secretary. Mr Banerjee assured Altaf’s parents that steps would be taken to cure him. He held meetings with the doctors on the proposed surgery. Altaf’s parents will not have to bear any cost.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Sebaashray camps in Falta have received overwhelming response from the people. There are 40 camps in Falta. So far, 14,120 people visited the camps while 14,941 patients receiving essential medicines. So far more than 3.5 lakh people have visited the camps till date with 15 referrals.

The camps will be held for 10 days in every Assembly constituency. After the camps are held for 70 days, there will be follow up camps for five days when 280 camps will be opened for the patients.

All the students of Ghoshpur Primary School in Falta received free medical check-up at the Sebaashray camps.

Abhishek wrote in his X-handle: After a stellar debut in Diamond Harbour, #Sebaashray is making waves in Falta. In just 16 days, Sebaashray has transformed healthcare access for 3,55,660 individuals. On Day 6 in Falta AC, 14,120 people benefitted from our camps, receiving timely care, free medicines, diagnostic tests and referral services. The journey has just begun. Let’s keep this momentum going!”