RG Kar case: CJI-led SC Bench to hear suo moto on 17 Mar

The Supreme Court is slated to hear next week the matter where it has taken suo moto cognisance of the rape and murder of a junior doctor at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

As per the cause list published on the website of the apex court, a Bench of Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar will resume hearing the suo moto case on 17 March.

Advertisement

In the previous hearing, the CJI Khanna-led Bench directed hospitals and medical colleges across the country to not penalise doctors and medical professionals, who participated in protests against the ghastly rape and murder case, but had returned to their duty pursuant to the top court’s appeal.

Advertisement

In August last year, during the hearing on the suo moto case titled ‘Alleged rape and murder incident of a trainee doctor in R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, and related issues’, the apex court had urged the protesting medical fraternity to resume work at the earliest and assured them that no adverse action would be taken against them for participating in protests.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is expected to file its supplementary charge sheet at a special court in Kolkata this month detailing the different aspects of the evidence tampering angle.