Sealdah div to suspend train run in Dum Dum-Dankuni route from 23 Jan

Commuters availing local trains in Dum Dum-Dankuni route, might have to tweak their transport options next week. The Sealdah division of the Eastern Railway has decided to suspend trains movements in Dum Dum-Dankuni stretch from early hours of 23-26 January to enable replacement of old steel girders in rail over bridge between Bally Ghat and Bally halt.

According to the divisional railway manager of Sealdah, Deepak Nigam, a 100-hour block is to be taken from 12 a.m. of 23 January to 4 a.m. of 27 January during which the British-era rail over bridge called Bridge 15 CCR would be repaired. The crucial rail bridge was constructed in 1931 and is highly corroded mainly due to ageing. “The steel girders have been corroded beyond repair and need urgent replacement,” informed the DRM, Mr Nigam at a Press meet today. “The work would be done in a stretch of about 220 metres involving providing RCC boxes and laying of ballast tracks among other works,” he added.

During the mega block period, the divisional railway authorities have decided to suspend train movements between Dum Dum-Dankuni resulting in the cancellation of 22 local EMUs and six pairs of mail/express trains. The list of mail express trains cancelled during the block period includes Kolkata-Patna Garibrath, Tebhaga Express, Sealdah-Siuri Express, Dibrugarh-Kolkata Express, Sealdah-Jangipur Road Express and Sealdah-Asansol Intercity Express. Also, Uttarbanga and Sealdah Puri Duronto Express would originate from/terminate at Howrah instead of Sealdah on the block days. “For the cancelled mail express trains, the ticket amount would be refunded to the passengers,” informed the DRM. “Following the running of Mail/Express trains via diverted route, the frequency of train operation of Sealdah main and North section would also slightly increase by 1/1.5 minutes during the period,” he pointed out.

To handle the train movements strategically during the mega block, the divisional authorities have also announced diversion of 17 pairs of mail/express trains via Dumdum-Naihati.