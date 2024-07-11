Developing parks in Delhi to increase green cover: MCD

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday said it is developing various parks in a bid to increase the green cover in the national capital.

“MCD is developing various parks and gardens in Delhi which will prove helpful in increasing the green cover of Delhi. These will also emerge as entertainment and picnic spots for the citizens,” the civic body said.

Stating that it is working on various new projects for the convenience of the citizens, the MCD said a cactus garden is being developed by the corporation in an effort in this series.

Advertisement

“MCD is building a cactus garden in a park located near Deshbandhu Apartment in Ward No 198 IP Extension in Shahdara South Zone. This is the first cactus garden of its kind by the MCD and the second cactus garden in Delhi. MCD is constructing the cactus garden at a cost of Rs 50.48 lakh under the Amrit 2.0 scheme run by the Government of India,” the civic body said.

The area of the cactus garden being developed by the corporation is 1.45 acres and the construction of the cactus garden will be completed by September, it said.

The MCD said it is planting 15 varieties of different types of cactus in the cactus garden. These include 550 plants of grafted ordinary Helio cactus, 200 plants of colored grafted ordinary Helio cactus, 20 plants of Ferlo cactus, 50 plants of Melo cactus with cap and 500 plants of cactus on root.

“A high-tech poly house is being built for cactus plants in the cactus garden. The poly house will be equipped with a temperature and water control system. 10 RCC benches will also be put up for sitting in the park. A grass lawn is being developed for greenery in the park and topiary plantation of trees and bushes is also being done,” the civic body said.