School job case: ED finds documents from Saayoni inadequate

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths probing the multicrore school recruitment case are not satisfied with the documents forwarded by actressturned-politician and state Trinamul Youth Congress president Saayoni Ghosh regarding the details of the bank accounts and properties of her as well as her family members.

Sources said that on 5 July she was supposed to appear at the ED’s Salt Lake office in the northern outskirts of Kolkata along with the relevant documents. But instead of appearing on that day, she sent a last moment communique to the central agency sleuths expressing her inability to appear and also sent a set of documents as sought through her counsel to the central agency office.

However on cross checking of the documents, sources said, the central agency sleuths have identified that some of the crucial documents sought by them from Ghosh were missing.

One of the prime missing documents on this count was the one related to a residential flat registered in the name of her mother. Apart from that, source said, the documents like sale- deed related to a particular plot of land, has also not been submitted by the actress- turned- politician.

The investigating officials of the central agency are of the opinion that unless these documents are available they will not be able to have a clear idea of the sources and destinations of the fund transactions. On Wednesday, while expressing her inability to appear for questioning, Ghosh informed the central agency officials that she will appear for questioning any time and any day after July 11, which is the date of counting for the forthcoming panchayat polls.

The development was being viewed as a U-turn of what Saayoni Ghosh claimed on June 30, after she was questioned for a marathon 11 hours in connection with the school recruitment case. On that day she claimed that she would appear for interrogation whenever and as many times the central agency would summon her.

“I will appear many times when I am asked to come. I have been questioned for 11 hours today. In future even if I am questioned for 24 hours I am even to face that,” she said on June 30.