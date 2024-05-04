BJP leader attacked at Phool Bagan

Allegation of beating a BJP leader of Phool Bagan area with a knife was raised against Trinamul Congress-backed miscreants last night. The Trinamul Congress has denied the allegations.

On Thursday night, turmoil erupted in the Kadapara area in Phool Bagan police station following the incident. The injured youth’s name is Endal Yadav. According to local sources, on Thursday night, in intense heat, when he came out of his house, miscreants associated with Trinamul allegedly beat him and even threw him into the water after beating him. Local residents heard screams and commotion and rushed to the scene. The miscreants managed to flee. Local residents rescued the injured and first took him to NRS Medical College and Hospital.

Officials from the Phool Bagan police station arrived at the scene after they were informed about it. Doctors have informed that there are deep injuries on his feet and signs of injury throughout the body. Family members have transferred Endal to a nursing home. After the incident, BJP leader Tamoghna Ghosh visited the scene and met with the injured youth.

