SC halts tree felling for Metro work near Victoria Memorial

The Supreme Court has directed that no trees be felled or transplanted for the Metro rail project in Kolkata’s eco-sensitive Maidan area. Environmentalists see this as a major shot in the arm.

The Maidan area adjoins the historic Victoria Memorial. This decision comes as a response to environmental concerns raised about the impact of the ongoing construction.

On Friday, a Bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan issued notices to the Bengal government, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), and other stakeholders, seeking their responses to a plea challenging a recent Calcutta High Court ruling. The high court had previously dismissed a petition requesting an immediate halt to construction activities in the Maidan area, citing concerns over the removal and transplantation of numerous trees.

The plea was filed by the People United For Better Living in Kolkata (public) seeking to halt all construction work for Metro station in Kolkata’s Maidan area, which would lead to uprooting of around 700 trees in the vicinity. The petitioners had sought to stop the RVNL from continuing their work.