TN creates legislative history: Notifies 10 Acts in gazette as SC deems assent implicit

In a development, which is first of its kind in the legal history of the country, the Tamil Nadu Government has notified 10 Acts in the Government Gazette, though neither the Governor nor the President has given assent to them but the Supreme Court judgment deeming assent implicit.

The Gazette notification was made late on Saturday night which was received with celebration online by the DMK and its allies. And the chorus for seeking the recall or stepping down of Governor RN Ravi has been growing.

"DMK means creating history," said Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin in an 'X' post. For, this is the first instance of Bills becoming law without the assent of either the Governor or the President. Most of the Acts pertain to stripping the Governor of being the Chancellor of state government-run universities, replacing him with the Chief Minister, vesting with the power to appoint Vice-Chancellors.

Echoing the Chief Minister, DMK Rajya Sabha member P Wilson said in a social media post: “History is made as these are the first Acts of any legislature in India to have taken effect without the signature of the Governor/President but on the strength of the judgment of the Supreme Court… Our universities will now be cleansed and taken to a new level under the chancellorship of the Government.”

The state government notifying the Acts in the Gazette followed the apex court verdict which held that the 10 Bills, re-adopted by the assembly after being sent for reconsideration and then referred to the President by the Governor, were deemed to have received assent. Now, the Union Government is likely to file a review petition, challenging the apex court judgment.

Following are the 10 Acts that were notified: The Tamil Nadu Fisheries University (Amendment) Act 2020, The Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Amendment) Act, 2022, The Tamil Nadu Universities Laws (Amendment) Act, 2022, The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University (Amendment) Act, 2022, The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (Amendment) Act, 2022, The Tamil Nadu University (Second Amendment) Act, 2023, The Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Amendment) Act 2023 and The Tamil Nadu Universities Laws (Second Amendment) Act 2022.

With Tamil Nadu securing a landmark judgment, states like Kerala and Punjab are expected to follow suit even as the Union Government is all set to challenge the verdict.