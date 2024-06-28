Save Teesta Movement Committee unveils aggressive strategy for future action

After the displacement of numerous families caused by floods and erosion along the riverbank, a group in Darjeeling and Kalimpong formed a platform called Teesta Banchao Andolan, inspired by the Narmada Banchao Andolan.

“Due to lack of attention from both the central and state governments, the Teesta disaster and its aftermath on 4 October, 2023 have not been adequately addressed. The affected families have yet to receive sufficient relief and support for long-term recovery. Additionally, there has been no effort or plan to protect the areas near the Teesta river from future disasters. In light of this neglect, we are initiating the “Teesta Bachao Andolan” (Save Teesta Movement) to advocate for justice and preservation of the Teesta river and its surrounding environment for the benefit of its residents,” the Save Teesta Movement Committee said in a press statement.

The committee has passed resolutions today to continue their efforts.

Advertisement

They will send letters to the Prime Minister and chief minister of West Bengal, as well as relevant ministries and departments in both governments.

Additional actions include visiting the Darjeeling and Kalimpong district magistrates and NHPC, widespread circulation of posters, peaceful protests at the district magistrate offices and NHPC office in Rambhi, a road march from Rangpo to Sevok spanning 63 kilometres, a 72-hour relay fast and a hunger strike.

They also plan to take legal action by filing a case in the Supreme Court of India.