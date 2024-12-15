Locals allege illegal digging of Jalangi river embankment

A shocking act of alleged environmental disregard has put Krishnagar’s Jalangi river in the spotlight, as councillor Palash Das of ward 25 stands accused of unauthorised digging near the riverbank. The creation of a massive pond beside the Immersion Ghat has sparked fury among residents and environmental activists, who claim the act not only violates laws but endangers the delicate ecosystem of the river.

The construction, which has resulted in a large square-shaped pond adjacent to the river bund, has raised eyebrows among residents and environmental activists. While Das claims that the work is being carried out to clean the area for the convenience of locals who use it for bathing, many believe there are ulterior motives behind the activity.

A local resident, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “The purpose for digging is clear. Either it will be used for fishing or for some vested interest. The councillor has violated every government rule.”

Environmental activist Amitava Sengupta, who has been campaigning to save the Jalangi river from pollution and other threats, condemned the actions. “We have been working tirelessly to protect the river and raise awareness among the public to prevent pollution or any obstruction to the riverbed. Such unauthorised activities, especially by a public official, are unacceptable and pose a serious threat to the local ecosystem,” Sengupta said.

Rita Das, chairperson of Krishnagar municipality, expressed surprise at the developments. “I was unaware of this activity. No permission has been granted for any work along the riverbank. If the councillor is indeed responsible, I will lodge complaints with the district magistrate and the irrigation department to ensure this illegal activity is halted immediately,” she said.

Additional district magistrate Pralay Roy Chowdhury also pledged swift action. “I am not aware of who is digging on vested land, but if any unauthorised digging or construction is taking place, I will take immediate steps to stop it. I will also inform the irrigation department to intervene,” he said.

The incident has sparked widespread criticism, with many demanding stricter enforcement of environmental and land regulations. Activists have called for accountability, emphasising that unauthorised activities like these could disrupt the ecological balance and exacerbate the challenges facing the already fragile Jalangi river.

Authorities are expected to investigate the matter and take appropriate legal action to prevent further damage.