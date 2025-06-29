Public Urged to Stay Alert in Low-Lying Areas Near Subarnarekha and Kharkai Rivers

The East Singhbhum district administration in Jharkhand has issued a public advisory urging residents living in low-lying and riverbank areas near Subarnarekha and Kharkai rivers to stay alert and avoid going near the rivers, in view of a possible rise in water levels due to heavy rainfall.

Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi has appealed to people residing along the rivers and in vulnerable areas to remain cautious and follow all instructions issued by the administration in case of any emergency. He warned that a sudden rise in river water levels could lead to flood-like situations.

Advertisement

The Deputy Commissioner further advised residents to take shelter in higher and safer places during periods of heavy rainfall, emphasising that the safety of people is the administration’s top priority. Sub-divisional officers, municipal officials, BDOs, and circle officers have been asked to monitor the situation closely through field visits.

Advertisement

The administration has also requested the public’s cooperation to prevent any loss of life or property.

In case of emergency or for assistance, citizens are advised to contact the district control room at 0657-2444233.