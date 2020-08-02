Susanto Das’s intense love for the songs sung by Md. Rafi have brought people from both the Muslim and the Hindu communities together in the spirit of unity, love and brotherhood.

The people of Serampore take a special pride in Susanto Das a resident of Berabari in Singur, for his unparallel fondness for the great singer Md. Rafi. He is an owner of a small hair saloon in Mallickpara in Serampore.

Like every year this year also he left no stone unturned to pay his heartfelt tribute to Md. Rafi on his 40th death anniversary. He brought a large photo of Md. Rafi, covered the entire saloon with colorful flowers and colorful lights, songs of Md. Rafi echoed in the background. But fans of Md. Rafi were not allowed to gather in front of the hair saloon, owing to the pandemic situation.

Susanto, despite his financial constraints, distributed sweets among the fans of Md. Rafi.

Uttam Rai the local councilor of Serampore municipality and other local personalities praised Susanto for his effort to remember and pay tribute to this great singer.

A sense of unity and brotherhood prevails among the people of both the communities who were present at the saloon.