RVNL gears up for the construction of diaphragm wall of Victoria station

In another step towards the commissioning of the project, the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, the implementing agency of the Mominpur-Esplanade stretch of the Kolkata Metro’s Purple Line is now gearing up for the construction of the diaphragm wall of Victoria station. According to the Kolkata Metro Railway, of the four stations including Kidderpore, Victoria, Park Street, and Esplanade, construction of the underground Victoria station has been taken up by RVNL. The station is to be 325- metre long with platform level at the depth of 14.7 metre from the surface.

As informed by the city metro, barricading work of the area required for construction of this underground station and other preparatory works are almost complete. At first, diaphragm walls (D-walls) are to be constructed and then the station slabs will be done following the ‘Cut and Cover Top-Down Method.’ For construction of the diaphragm walls, machineries have been deployed at Victoria station site and Vibration Impact Study has to assess the vibration levels likely to be generated during the construction and operations of Metro Railway and the health survey of the basement of Victoria Memorial Hall have been done.

The implementing agency would also consult the experts of IIT-Guwahati to check the drawing proof of the station. Notably, the RVNL has identified around 29 trees for transplantation to Kamardanga near Beliaghata to pave the way for the construction of Vistoria Station. For transplanting the infringing trees, the required clearances are also being obtained after which the trees would be transplanted and the remaining portion of the Dwalls would also be constructed.

