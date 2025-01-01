Pay Rs 10 extra to avail the last Metro at night

The Kolkata Metro Railway has decided to levy surcharge on special night services on the Blue Line from tomorrow.

According to city Metro, the surcharge of amount Rs 10 is to be levied on every ticket irrespective of the distance travelled by the commuter for the special night services which are operated from Kavi Subhash and Dum Dum both ways at 10.40 pm on weekdays from tomorrow.

As learnt from the Kolkata Metro Railway office, the decision to levy surcharge on every ticket comes as the occupancy of these special services recorded has been very poor. Considering the fact, the carrier has decided to levy Rs 10 on the tickets in this stretch on special night services after normal services on weekdays.

Notably, earlier this month, the Metro authorities had announced the levying of surcharge on night special services. However, the decision was deferred by the authorities.

As informed by the office of the city Metro, the surcharge on special night services is however an experiment and order will be reviewed in due course.