RSS leader Pradeep Joshi visits Siliguri

Pradeep Joshi, the All India co-head of the publicity department of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), visited Siliguri from December 28-31, engaging in key meetings and activities.

Joshi’s visit combined organisational work, public outreach and interactions with various sectors, as part of the preparations for the RSS’s centenary celebrations in 2025.

On December 28-29, he attended the Pranta meeting of the RSS publicity department, holding discussions with senior RSS leaders. He also met with prominent devotees and supporters in Siliguri.

During his visit, Joshi interacted with Satpal Maharaj, a renowned spiritual leader here, and visited several media houses to understand their work and connect with journalists. He also met football legend Bhaichung Bhutia and other notable figures from Siliguri, and toured the GST office to gain insights into its operations.