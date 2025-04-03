Controversy over vandalised hoardings

As thousands in Siliguri prepare for Ram Navami celebrations on 6 April, a controversy has emerged after a group allegedly vandalised several hoardings. The hoardings, displayed in the name of Siliguri mayor Goutam Deb, featured Mahatma Gandhi and lines from his beloved Ramdhun (Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram…).

With a large section of BJP supporters eagerly anticipating the festivities, the incident has sparked political debate.

Taking to social media, mayor Deb condemned the act, stating: “Some divisive forces, with deliberate intent, are vandalising hoardings across Siliguri that displayed four relevant lines from Mahatma Gandhi’s beloved Ramdhun.”

“Such actions go against the values, culture, and heritage of the people of Siliguri. What kind of culture does this represent? I leave this matter to the conscience of the right-thinking citizens of the city. Let a united protest arise against such incidents,” he added.