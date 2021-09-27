Riverbank erosion affects Hooghly, admin on high alert over heavy rainfall

The local residents of Chapdani Pirtala and Baidyabati Rajbangshi river ghat are panicking over the massive riverbank erosion. The administration has issued an alert over the impending threat of cyclone Gulab and very heavy

rainfall to be triggered by the twin low-pressure system.

The Chapdani civic body administrator Suresh Mishra said, the riverbank erosion at Chapdani Pirtala have broken down a temple and the adjoining wall of the cotton mill. The erosion is fast approaching towards GT Road which is barely few a metres away any day the ongoing river bank erosion will submerge the GT Road cutting off the vehicular traffic.

The irrigation department and the KMDA long back carried on a spot inspection and sent a project plan to the state government department which lay still pending, Chapdani MLA Arindam Guin today visited Baidyabati Rajbangshi river ghat which is also under the impact of severe erosion. Guin said children of nearby school buildings are safe.

The Commissioner of police Chandannagar Commisionerate, Mr Arnab Ghosh today conducted a video conference with the Civic heads, heads of different police stations and other administrative heads to stay alert over the impending threat of cyclone Gulab and twin low-pressure system, he said.

A control room will be set up if the situation demands, all the required arrangements have been made to meet any kind of emergency situation, not a single life must be lost in any kind of situation.