Rishra civic body to look after the infirm & lonely

Following the directive of the state chief minister, Rishra Municipality has taken up an innovative project of bringing relief and comfort to the lonely and the aged at their doorstep.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, a few months back issued instructions to her party workers, municipal chairmen and ward councillors to conduct an intensive survey in every municipal ward to trace out and enlist the presence of senior citizens and the lonely, who are not taken care of by their children.

Many such instances have come in the fore, where decomposed bodies of the aged and lonely have been recovered by the police.

The Rishra Municipality, with help of the police administration is enlisting such names.

Municipality chairman Vijay Sagar Mishra said, “It is very sad that the present generation is not well aware of the Indian family tradition and there is not myc family bondage. Aged parents are left alone at home to their own fate, while their children stay away to earn. To take care of such deprived parents, the aged and the lonely, the Rishra Municipality with its team of workers and volunteers have taken an initiative to reach food, medical assistance and other needs to those staying alone at their residences. The civic body will from time to time take them for Durga and Jagadhatri Puja parikrama.