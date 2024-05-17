‘I’m part of INDIA bloc, but not with Bengal unit of Cong, CPI-M’

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday clarified that she and the Trinamul Congress remain an integral part of the INDIA bloc of Opposition parties, but have no truck with the West Bengal units of the Congress or the CPI-M. Miss Banerjee, campaigning in Haldia in favour of her party candidate Debangshu Bhattacharya for Tamluk parliamentary constituency, emphasised her commitment to the Opposition alliance at the national level.

“At the All India level, we formed the Opposition alliance India. We will be in alliance. Many have misunderstood me. I am in alliance. I created that alliance. I will stay in the alliance,” she declared. But she added: “Neither the West Bengal unit of Congress nor the state unit of CPI-M is included in that national bloc. They are with BJP in West Bengal.” Miss Banerjee, during her campaign, also launched a scathing critique of her political opponents, particularly targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “I want to say a few things during the vote. I will not call Modi or Modibabu… I will not take his name here.

Guarantee babu is a liar,” Miss Banerjee asserted. She launched into a critique of Mr Modi’s promises, highlighting issues such as free distribution of rice and gas, which she claimed were not fulfilled. “What did he say, giving rice for free. Paying even one rupee for two years? I say either you apologise, or say you paid for the rice,” she challenged. Miss Banerjee continued her tirade against the BJP’s electoral promises, particularly targeting their pledge of free electricity. “Tell me, he said he would give electricity for free, did he give it? That means No Guarantee Four Twenty,” she declared, using colourful language to castigate the BJP’s policies.

Predicting defeat for Mr Modi and the BJP, Miss Banerjee warned of dire consequences if they were to win. “Modi will not win. If the BJP wins, then the price of gas will be Rs. 2000. Bahba Guaranteelal, Bahba Gaddar Dalal!” she exclaimed. The Chief Minister also took a swipe at political turncoats, referencing Subhendu Adhikari who had defected from her party to the BJP. “When the Trinamul Congress formed, there was no father or son (Subhendu Adhikari and his father Sisir Adhikari). Here was Akhil Giri. They were in Congress. They lost many times in the polls before we won. Now they went to BJP to save money,” Miss Banerjee remarked. Addressing concerns about financial contributions to her party, Miss Banerjee reassured supporters that her party would not solicit money from them. “If you are asked for money in the name of the party, don’t give it.

My party will not ask for your money. We will do as much as we can,” she said, drawing a contrast with the BJP’s fundraising tactics. Furthermore, Miss Banerjee highlighted her administration’s developmental achievements, particularly in areas like Digha, where significant infrastructure projects had been undertaken. “Who has made Digha beach or Marine drive? Three bridges had to be built. These are not such cheap jobs. Hundreds of crores of rupees have been spent,” she said. The chief minister also reminded voters of her past contributions as railway minister and her commitment to local development initiatives. “Remember, I have done a lot of work here. I did it when I was the railway minister. Without me there would be no Digha-Tamluk,” she said