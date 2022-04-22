After rise in Covid cases in other states, health dept to conduct sentinel survey again

With a fresh surge in the number COVID-19 cases in some states like Delhi, Maharashtra and Kerala, the Bengal state health department has decided to conduct a sentinel survey to find out the trend of novel coronavirus infections among populations across the state.

The study would also explore how many of COVID-affected patients are asymptomatic.

The health department issued an order today in this regard saying samples would be collected from indoor patients in government hospitals for three days from 27 April across the state.

Samples would be sent for Covid-19 confirmatory tests in government hospitals’ laboratories equipped with the RT-PCR procedure system, the order stated.

Earlier in March in 2020, when the first COVID cases were reported in the state, the health department has so far conducted six sentinel surveillance drives in the state.

In all, 11,200 samples would be collected and then sent to 28 hospitals’ laboratories including R G Kar Medical College Hospital in the city.

The surveillance would throw light on what measures would be taken if the Covid-19 cases shoot up in the city and districts again like the third wave between December and February.