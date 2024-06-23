Review meet at Sealdah for conservancy workers

As a part of endeavour for socio-economic development and welfare of safai karamcharis, M Venkatesan, chairman, National Commission for Safai Karmachari, ministry of social justice and empowerment, chaired a meeting at Sealdah with divisional officers today to review the implementation of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

During the meeting, Mr Venkatesan, enquired the officers about National Safai Karamcharis Finance and Development Corporation scheme, which is set up for ensuring all-round socio-economic uplift of the safai karamcharis and manual scavengers and its implementation in the division. He also clarified various facilities under the guidelines of the commission regarding insurance provided by the government, including uniforms, toolkits, health, hygiene etc. He also interacted with the safai karamcharis and addressed their grievances. In addition, he urged the officers to work in coordination and extend every possible support to the safai karamcharis of Sealdah division.

After holding meetings with divisional officers, Mr Venkatesan inspected Sealdah station premises and also the circulating area where he interacted with safai karamcharis to understand the ground realities.

