Indo-Vietnam Solidarity Committee, Kolkata, celebrated the 79th national day of Vietnam at its office at a symposium on ‘Relevance of Bamboo Diplomacy through people to people relations for peace and development’.

After paying floral tribute to the portrait of President Ho Chi Minh Mr Mohammad Salim, state secretary of West Bengal CPM spoke at length about the flexible diplomacy of Vietnam since the time of President Ho Chi Minh. He said that the focal point of Indian diplomacy had been Panchsheel while that of Vietnam diplomacy, it was bamboo diplomacy or rather flexible diplomacy through people to people relations.

On the occasion Dr Tillotama Mukherjee, head of the department of political science, Shyamaprasad College, said that the bamboo diplomacy was proposed by Comrade Nguyen Phu Trong, at Vietnam Diplomatic Conference in 2016. Dr Trong was the longest serving Communist Party chief of Vietnam after the Unification of Vietnam from 2011 to 2024 till his passing.

Earlier Prem Kapoor, vice-president of IVSC, introduced the subject of discussion in brief and moderated the programme.