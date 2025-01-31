Regulation of trains in Sealdah south section

In yet another mega infrastructure development works, including the replacement of the existing route relay interlocking system (RRI) by electronic interlocking system (EI) at Ballygunge and Kankurgachi, the Sealdah division has decided to regulate trains from the midnight of 1 February to 4 a.m. on 3 February in Sealdah South Section.

Notably, Ballygunge Junction is one of the biggest and busiest Junctions in the Sealdah Suburban section with movement in four directions. Also, Kankurgachi Road Junction is one of the important junctions in the Sealdah Suburban section which involves all movements in the Sealdah Main line and this is an interlinking junction for Sealdah Main and Sealdah South Section. The existing Route Relay Interlocking (RRI) Systems at Ballygunge and Kankurgachi were commissioned in 1994 and 1993 respectively. The earlier systems were based on old technology and they were prone to failure because of its age.

According to the divisional railway officials, it is tough to provide spare material for day-to-day maintenance because of old technology. To overcome this challenge the divisional railway has decided to equip Ballygunge and Kankurgachi with the state-of-the-art electronic interlocking systems.

According to the divisional office, during the period, train services in Sealdah North/Main Line from Sealdah to Nahiti and beyond, Sealdah Central section from Sealdah to Barasat, Hasnabad, Bangaon Junction, Sealdah (South) towards different destinations like Diamond Harbour, Lakshmikantapur, Namkhana and Canning would be operated normally. However, frequency of services in between Sealdah South and Baruipur Junction would be reduced from six minutes to 12 minutes during the morning and evening hours while services in between Sealdah South and Budge Budge would be short originated/ short terminated from to New Alipur instead of Sealdah South and run as per scheduled timings. Apart from this, direct EMU services via Kankurgachhi Road Junction.

To minimise the hassles, the divisional railway has decided to run two numbers of Sealdah – Naihati Passenger Specials during the evening peak hours along with six additional trains on Saturday and Sunday.