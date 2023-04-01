Ram Navami procession did not have permission from police: Abhishek

Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee urged people not to spare those who have created trouble in the guise of Ram Navami procession and in the same breath said both the rallies did not have any permission from the police.

Addressing a Press conference at Trinamul Bhavan this afternoon, Mr Banerjee said: “The BJP is telling lie. They are showing the letter of application to the police but not the letter of permission.”

He said the police had given four guidelines on March 21, which said the rally should start at 2.30 p.m, and end by 5 p.m. and the time and route should be strictly followed. No member of the rally should show provocative gesture, posture or use malicious slogans. No member should carry weapons or use motor cycles in the rally. Moreover, the organisers would have to give the names of the volunteers. The application was made by the VHP. All the conditions were flouted, he said.

Mr Banerjee said no BJP leader, state or national, had condemned the incident. “It shows that they had incited the people. Their sole purpose was to create trouble. We have seen the immersion of Durga Puja, Kali Puja , Christmas and Eid are observed with peace and due solemnity. But why is trouble created during Ram Navami? This is because BJP wants to create trouble. There was trouble in Gujarat, Bihar and other places over Ram Navami procession. Bengal had never witnessed Ram Navami procession with arms, swords and DJ. In the name of Ram they are trying to create trouble,” he said.

Coming down heavily on the BJP, Mr Banerjee said: “The BJP only believes in divisive politics and let loose the Hindus against the Muslims and vice versa. They have created an atmosphere of violence.”

He urged people not to fall into the trap of the BJP. “ The BJP is trying to divide the society and every body should be vigilant and we will have to protect the social fabric of our state which is unity in diversity.

He said the people in West Bengal are “conscious and such dirty tricks by the BJP will not work.”

He urged the administration to take stringent action against those involved in violence and give exemplary punishment. “The administration will not spare anyone and the criminals will be punished, he said.

Mr Banerjee showed the video clippings that show a youth carrying a revolver and the surrounding people were heard shouting Jai Sri Ram slogan. “Ram is a symbol of strength and he has been worshipped in West Bengal for ages. But such violence in the name of Ram Navami will be tolerated,” he said.