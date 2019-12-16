The ruling Trinamul Congress today organised a massive rally in Chinsurah to protest against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). The rally was led by Ashit Mazumdar, MLA, Chinsurah. Serampore MP Kalyan Banerjee, who also participated, slammed the Narendra Modiled BJP government for forcibly imposing NRC and CAA on the common people.

The MP said, “The CAA has been framed on the basis of religious ground. No law or Bill is ever passed in the Indian Parliament on grounds of religion, faith, caste or creed. The Act is unconstitutional. It has been forcibly passed in Parliament through a number game. It was not passed on common consensus. It is being challenged in the Supreme Court and we are confident that the apex court will strike down the same as our Constitution speaks of equality.”

“The Centre is framing faulty and wrong policies. The implementation of demonetisation and GST has ruined the economy of the country. Thousands of people have lost their jobs, industries are running into losses, market prices of essential commodities have become exorbitantly high. The financial and economic condition of every Indian family is in bad shape and yet Narendra Modi and Amit Shah want to bring more suffering to the people of the country,” said Kalyan Banerjee.

The TMC government under the able leadership of Mamata Banerjee will put up a non-violent, strong protest and resist the disastrous religious political agenda of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government, said Mr Kalyan Banerjee.