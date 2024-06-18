Raj Bhavan plans to convert police outpost into ‘Jan Manch’

Governor C V Ananda Bose on Monday has reportedly asked Kolkata Police personnel deployed at the Raj Bhavan to immediately vacate the premises.

Mr Bose, who is apparently aggrieved with police for preventing Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition along with alleged victims of post-poll violence across the state, from entering Raj Bhavan on Thursday, plans to convert the police outpost near the north gate into a ‘Jan Manch’, it’s learnt.

“The Governor has directed police officers deployed inside the Raj Bhavan, including the officer-in-charge to immediately vacate the premises,” it has been learnt.

Advertisement

The move comes days after the police prevented the LoP and alleged victims of post-poll violence in the state from entering the Raj Bhavan to meet Bose, despite the latter giving them a written permission in this regard.

On Sunday, Mr Adhikari along with the alleged victims of post-poll violence met Mr Bose at Raj Bhavan and submitted to him a list of victims and complaints.

Mr Adhikari also gave Mr Bose a detailed report of the alleged violence inflicted on workers belonging mainly to the saffron party across the districts and city immediately after the counting of Lok Sabha votes in 42 constituencies in the state was announced on 4 June.

Mr Bose, while addressing a gathering of nearly 100 people, who went with Mr Adhikari to the Raj Bhavan on Sunday said, “The victims of (post poll) violence met me. I will also request the transfer of all police officers who were on duty that day (Thursday),” Mr Bose said, adding, “I have sought a report from the state home secretary on Thursday’s incident when the police stopped Mr Adhikari and a bus full of ‘post-poll victims’.

Mr Adhikari urged the Governor to ensure that the central forces remain in state till Durga Puja.

Mr Adhikari had moved the high court against Kolkata Police action.

On Friday, the court approved him to meet Mr Bose, provided he took a prior appointment from the Governor.