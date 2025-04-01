RG Kar: Kolkata Police’s case diary errors under CBI lens

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is closely examining errors in the case diary of the initial probe conducted by the Kolkata Police’s special investigation team in the RG Kar rape and murder case.

The CBI is probing whether these errors indicate evidence tampering or manipulation.

Advertisement

The CBI is set to submit this case diary to the Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh on the third day of the fresh hearing next month. Alongside, the CBI counsel is expected to argue how these mistakes substantiate the theory of deliberate evidence alteration.

Advertisement

The case dates back to 9 August last year, when the body of a junior woman doctor was found in a seminar hall within the premises of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The Kolkata Police’s special investigation team initially handled the probe before the Calcutta High Court transferred the case to the CBI. As part of the transition, the city police handed over its case diary to the central probe agency.

Last week, the CBI submitted its own case diary based on its independent investigation. Sources say that upon reviewing the original case diary, CBI officials identified glaring errors — so basic that even a rookie officer wouldn’t be expected to make them. Such mistakes, if proven deliberate, could invite departmental action against the officers involved.

Legal experts believe that a comparative analysis of the two case diaries — the one prepared by Kolkata Police and the other by the CBI — could lead to crucial revelations.

The court’s scrutiny could determine whether the CBI’s claim of evidence tampering in the initial investigation holds merit.

Additionally, it could highlight whether the CBI pursued a completely different line of inquiry or merely expanded on the city police’s approach with a more meticulous investigation.