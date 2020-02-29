Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee today said that there was no discussion on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) or the NRC at the Eastern Zonal Council (EZC) meeting in Bhubaneswar, but she raised the issue of violence in Delhi. Miss Banerjee expressed concern over the communal clashes in Delhi that have claimed at least 42 lives and said that steps should be taken so that the situation doesn’t aggravate further.

“I am very sad about what happened in Delhi. A police constable and an IB officer also died. Peace must be restored in Delhi,” she told the meeting. Speaking to reporters after attending a lunch hosted by Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik ~ also attended by Union home minister Amit Shah and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Miss Banerjee said there was no discussion on the CAA or NRC at the meeting as it was not on the agenda.

“Neither they raised the issues nor did I. It was also not on the agenda. This meeting was not for that,” she said. Asked if she would back the demand of Shah’s resignation in wake of the Delhi riots, Banerjee said, “The problem should be solved first and then we will discuss politics.” She said that peace should prevail across the country and the riot victims adequately compensated.

At the meeting, she also raised the issue of negligence of the Centre towards her state. She claimed that Bengal did not get the required assistance during natural calamities such as cyclone Fani and Bulbul, besides several other pending dues from the Centre.