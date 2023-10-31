Railways plan to develop Thakurnagar station

In a significant move, the foundation stone was laid for construction of a loop line along with modification of platforms at Thakurnagar station of Sealdah-Bongaon section today. Thakurnagar station, situated at a distance of 63 kilometres from Sealdah, is being redeveloped by the railways at an estimated cost of Rs 29.80 crore.

Being just 18.60km away by rail route from the Petrapole station near Bangladesh border, the station has an importance for both domestic requirement and business development with neighboring countries, according to the Eastern Railway.

Considering the significance, the station is proposed to have an electrified common loop line with a length of 755 meters. On the loop line, an additional platform, named platform three is also to be constructed. According to the Eastern Railway, the existing two platforms, namely platform number one and two that are 275 meters long are also to be extended along with the construction of the new platform.

The three platforms are to have a length of at least 600 meters and to accommodate 24 coach rakes. As informed by the zonal railway, apart from the loop line and the platform construction and extension, some ancillary works, including self sufficient platform shade along with sitting arrangement at all the platforms, new wide foot-over bridge of 6.50 meter width, construction of new electronic interlocking building and construction of VIP lounge and development of circulating area are also to be done at Thakurnagar station.

Minister of state for ports, shipping and waterways Shantanu Thakur, who laid the foundation stone of the proposed works, said that the infrastructure augmentation facilities at Thakurnagar would make the station an economic hub for the locality in future.