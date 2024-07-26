Day after strike call-off, potato supplies go up from cold storages

With a surge in the dispatch of potatoes from most of the 499 cold storages across West Bengal, around 35 to 40 per cent of supply in the open market is getting normal gradually on Thursday, a day after potato traders called off their indefinite strike on Wednesday.

The traders’ body said they would continue to increase supplies in an effort to stabilise potato prices in the state.

“Since last night, around 8 lakh packets, of 50kg each, have been dispatched compared to the normal daily average 6 lakh packets,” said a senior member of the Progressive Potato Traders’ Association today.

He assured the state government of adequate supply and ensured that traders would refrain from exporting the produce to other states outside West Bengal or now, as the government has pledged to address local demands first.

“With the withdrawal of the strike, prices have come down to some extent but a significant fall will be noticed at the wholesale level, which hovered at Rs 34 per kg, once the supply in the market gets normal with sufficient quantities,” said Rabindranath Kole from the Traders Forum and a state task force member.

The potato traders went on strike on 21 July in protest against alleged harassment by the state government and local administrations in exporting the tuber to other states.

To mitigate the strike’s impact, the West Bengal government had earlier decided to engage self-help groups (SHGs) to sell potatoes at affordable prices.

“Strike by the potato traders has been withdrawn, and they have assured the government they will help reduce the prices of the tuber in the local market before exporting to other states,” said Becharam Manna, state agriculture marketing minister.

According to him, cold storages and traders have assured the state government of supplying potatoes at Rs 26 per kg at the cold storage level. This should help bring down the price, close to Rs 30 per kg for the non-premium Jyoti variety.

“There is an assurance from cold storage units that they will supply potatoes at Rs 26 per kg. We will ensure that the supply is not disrupted,” Manna also said.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had recently directed officials to take steps to control the prices of vegetables, including potatoes. Task forces formed by the state government have been conducting raids in markets to prevent hoarding.

The strike had spiked potato prices in retail markets between Rs 40 and Rs 45 per kg. Today, the non-premium Jyoti variety was sold at Rs 40 per kg, while it was Rs 45 per kg for Chandramukhi variety in many local markets in the city and Howrah town.