Jewellery showroom robbery case: Bengal, Bihar police raid late Siwan MP Md Sahabuddin house

A joint team of Bihar Police and West Bengal Police (STF and ADPC) raided the house of son of former MP of Siwan and dreaded don Mohammad Sahabuddin at Naya Qila on Wednesday evening in connection with the gold jewellery showroom dacoity case today.

The police joint search operations in the palatial house of Mohammad Sahabuddin has created huge sensation in both the states.

Already, Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate and West Bengal STF of CID have arrested six dacoits in the Raniganj jewellery showroom dacoity case on 9 June. During the time of dacoity, SI Meghnad Mondal, the IC of Sripur Police Investigation Centre, who was in civvies at that time fired several times from his service revolver to foil the robbery and thereby injuring one of the gang members. However, all the robbers managed to escape after the loot.

Advertisement

Sources said that police have found links with the son of Mohammad Sahabuddin, Osama Sahab. His driver Hasan Imam, is absconding in this case and Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate wants to arrest him in this case.

However, the cops returned empty handed as none of them were present in the house. Locals gathered outside the house hearing the police raids.

Mohammad Sahabuddin, who was lodged in Tihar Jail for long time passed away in 1 May 2021. Bihar Police has arrested Osama Sahab, his son in a property related case in 2023 and sent him to jail.

After committing the crime in Raniganj, the members of the gang fled, first in two wheelers and then by a four-wheeler to Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh Police helped STF and ADPC to nab the dacoits from their states. The arrested gang members have taken the name of Hasan Imam, the driver of Osama Sahab.

STF and ADPC officials have seized gold jewellery and cash from their possession. The vehicles, all looted items have also been seized by the police.