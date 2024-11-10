R G Kar: Junior doctors, civil society take out another march for justice

Almost ninety days have elapsed since 9 August rape-murder of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor happened inside her workplace at R G Kar Medical College Hospital but no justice has been done so far, said protesters.

Demanding justice and exemplary punishments of all culprits who are involved in the case, agitating medics, under the banner of West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF) along with civil society from all walks of life on Saturday once again brought out a huge procession from College Square to Esplanade. Senior medics associated with different bodies of medical practitioners also participated in the programme.

They organised a rally at Rani Rashmoni Road urging the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the incident for transparent and proper investigation so that culprits involved in the case could be punished.

On 30 October, they had marched to the CGO Complex at Salt Lake, office of the CBI, from the nearby West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) on similar demands.

Today, the procession started from College Square around 3.30 pm and reached Rani Rashmoni Avenue at Esplanade at 5.30 pm. The WBJDF leaders like Debashis Halder, Kinjal Nanda and others delivered speeches saying, “With support of the common people we will continue our protest movements across the state till the justice for the R G Kar Hospital is achieved.”

Retired Supreme Court judge Ashoke Ganguly while addressing the rally raised questions about the role of the apex court. “The case was dumped into the cold storage as soon as the Supreme Court filed it suo motu on the R G Kar Hospital incident.”

“Why doesn’t the investigating agency bring the state health minister under interrogations?” Justice Ganguly said urging people to urge the CBI to grill her in connection with the incident.

The rally continued till 8.30 pm so far with songs and dramas performed by participants.