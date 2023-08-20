Principals’ body offers voluntary service to stop ragging on campuses

All Bengal Principals’ Council (ABPC), an association of around 400 principals of affiliated non-government colleges under different universities of West Bengal, in a press statement has expressed their anguish at the demise of a fresher of Jadavpur University. They have offered to give their voluntary services to the colleges and universities to restore the faith among the students and their guardians.

The statement mentions: “The incident occurring in a premier institution like Jadavpur University is totally unacceptable.” Enlisting their concerns, the release says: “Ragging in any form should be stopped in the educational institutions and thus ensuring removal of uncertainty among the newly-admitted students.”

They have appreciated the efforts initiated by chief minister Mamata Banerjee and education minister Bratya Basu in creating confidence among students during this uncertainty. “We request all our Principal colleagues to ensure zero tolerance for ragging in their respective campuses. ABPC will fight for ensuring zero ragging in all educational institutions in the state.

The hostels should be free from unwanted elements. We appeal to the officials of Jadavpur University to stop any further escalation of the unrest and immediately initiate steps to restore confidence in the student community. If required we from ABPC are ready to provide necessary support in their efforts. We request Universities to form high powered committees involving Principals, senior faculty members and the IC department.

The committee should visit the various educational institutions on a regular basis and thus ensure confidence among the students. Hostel committees should be formed to ensure anti-ragging measures,” the release mentions. Talking about the letter and their help in this regard, ABPC president Shyamalendu Chatterjee said, “We have a strength of 400 principals, with many teachers.

We can form a team and visit the institutes and talk to the students. It is not possible for one super to look after the needs of 600 students. He may also feel scared. We want a permanent committee, which will look into these issues. We think our efforts will ensure that the educational institutions are clear of these negative effects.”

Mr Chatterjee, who was principal of Chittaranjan College and retired this March, added that the council’s strength and the expertise in handling such issues will come in handy for the government. “We want approval from the government to let us begin our voluntary service. We are not asking for any other help from the government. We love these students.

This has to be done immediately to make the students ragging free. We would be happy to start with the Calcutta University hostels,” said Mr Chatterjee.